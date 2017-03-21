FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey summons German diplomat over spy chief comments
#World News
March 21, 2017 / 4:48 PM / 5 months ago

Turkey summons German diplomat over spy chief comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey on Tuesday summoned a top diplomat from the German embassy after Germany's spy chief said at the weekend he was not convinced a U.S.-based Muslim cleric was behind a failed coup attempt in Turkey last July.

In a statement, Turkey's foreign ministry said the comments from BND head Bruno Kahl published in news magazine Der Spiegel on Saturday revealed a "tolerant and protectionist attitude" toward what Ankara calls the "Gulenist Terrorist Organisation".

The foreign ministry said it had summoned Berlin's charge d'affaires, a top diplomat who usually stands in when the ambassador is away.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Hugh Lawson

