Turkey should give arrested pro-Kurdish party HDP members fair trial: Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkey should give the arrested leaders of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) a fair trial, a spokesman for the German government said on Friday.

"We urge the Turkish government to give the arrested HDP chair and the other arrested leaders of this party as well as all other people arrested in the country a fair trial," Steffen Seibert said at a government news conference in Berlin.

Police raided the homes and detained the joint leaders of the HDP, the second-biggest opposition party in the national parliament, and nine other lawmakers of the party early on Friday after they refused to give testimony for crimes linked to "terrorist propaganda".