10 months ago
#World News
November 8, 2016 / 8:44 AM / 10 months ago

Turkish foreign minister says Germany supporting militant groups

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives to address the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, October 12, 2016.Vincent Kessler - RTSRWJL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused Berlin on Tuesday of allowing the Kurdish militant PKK and far-leftist DHKP-C, both of which have carried out armed attacks in Turkey, to operate on German soil with impunity.

"The DHKP-C and PKK are carrying out activities in Germany, but they support those because they are against Turkey. Germany is the country that supports terrorist organizations against Turkey the most," Cavusoglu told a news conference in Ankara.

"Germany thinks that they are a first class country, a first class democracy, and that Turkey is second class. We want them to treat us as equal partners," he said.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu

