Concern grows of conflict among Turks in Germany after failed putsch

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German state minister and the head of the police union have warned against growing violence in Germany between supporters and opponents of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan after last week's failed military coup in Turkey.

Erdogan supporters have demonstrated in various cities across Germany since Friday's attempted putsch. On Saturday, 150 of them gathered outside a cafe in the western city of Gelsenkirchen and smashed a couple of windows, police said.

The cafe reportedly belongs to supporters of a Muslim movement led by the U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara accuses of orchestrating the coup in which more than 200 people were killed and whose allies it has vowed to root out.

Concern is growing that tensions within Turkey could spill over into Germany, which has seen violence in the past between nationalist Turks and militant Kurds on its soil.

"We are watching the developments in Turkey with concern," Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told the Berliner Zeitung newspaper.

"A deep split is emerging in Turkish society. The danger of an escalation in violence between Erdogan supporters and opponents has also risen in Germany," he said.

Rainer Wendt, federal chairman of the German police union, said mostly peaceful demonstrations had taken place in the Ruhr area, Essen and Berlin and that authorities were monitoring the situation closely.

"There is the danger that the warring factions start kicking off at each other here in Germany," he told Reuters.

Germany is home to around 3 million people of Turkish origin. In Turkey's last elections, 60 percent of them voted for Turkey's ruling AKP Party, according to the organization Turkish Communities in Germany.

Gokay Sofuoglu, chairman of Turkish Communities in Germany, said a hotline number was circulating on social media that supposedly called on people to notify Turkish authorities about Erdogan opponents.

He said he had called the number himself but had only reached an answering machine, adding it was unclear whether the hotline was fake.

Sofuoglu appealed for calm and said he hoped there would not be an escalation in violence. "I would like people in Germany to behave moderately and not let themselves be provoked," he said.