a year ago
Merkel urges Turkey to show proportionality in pursuing putsch plotters
#World News
July 28, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

Merkel urges Turkey to show proportionality in pursuing putsch plotters

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 28, 2016.Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkey should show proportionality in its pursuit of those behind a failed military coup, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that she was following developments in the NATO partner country with concern.

"Of course, when a putsch attempt like this takes place in a country it is important to take action against the rebels with all the means and potential of the constitutional state," Merkel told a news conference.

"In a constitutional state - and this is what worries me and what I am following closely - the principle of proportionality must be ensured by all," she added.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
