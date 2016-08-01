Turkey summons German diplomat over ban on Erdogan speech at Cologne rally: senior source

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the charge d'affaires at the German Embassy on Monday after German authorities prevented Turkey's president from addressing by video link a pro-democracy rally in Cologne, a senior source in Ankara said.

President Tayyip Erdogan had wanted to address via video conference thousands of his supporters who gathered in Cologne on Sunday to protest against a failed military coup on July 15 that killed more than 240 people.

Germany's top court ruled against the live video link amid concerns that political tensions in Turkey could spill over into Germany. Violence in the past between nationalist Turks and Kurds has occurred in Germany, which is home to Europe's largest Turkish diaspora.