a year ago
Turkey's Erdogan slams Germany after being denied video link to supporters
#World News
August 7, 2016 / 6:47 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan slams Germany after being denied video link to supporters

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during Democracy and Martyrs Rally, organized by him and supported by ruling AK Party (AKP), oppositions Republican People's Party (CHP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), to protest against last month's failed military coup attempt, in Istanbul, Turkey, August 7, 2016.Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized Germany on Sunday for not allowing him a video link to a rally of his supporters there, and said pro-democracy rallies in Turkey staged in the wake of last month's failed coup would continue until Wednesday.

German authorities prevented Erdogan from addressing by video link a rally in Cologne last Sunday, prompting Ankara to summon Germany's charge d'affaires.

Addressing a rally of more than a million people in Istanbul, Erdogan said Germany had allowed Kurdish militants to broadcast via video conference.

"Where is the democracy?," Erdogan said. "Let them nourish the terrorists, it will come back to hit them."

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
