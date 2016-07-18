FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
No sign failed coup will affect EU-Turkey migrant deal: Berlin
#World News
July 18, 2016 / 10:19 AM / a year ago

No sign failed coup will affect EU-Turkey migrant deal: Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is no sign that the failed military coup in Turkey has affected the migrant deal that Ankara and the European Union struck earlier this year, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Turkey committed to implementing the migrant deal before the attempted putsch and we have no indications from any of the discussions that we have had at the weekend or today that anything could have changed about this position," the spokesman said at a news conference in Berlin.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Andrea Shalal; Writing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
