9 months ago
Turkey 'fed up' with condescending attitude in EU talks: minister
#World News
November 15, 2016 / 9:34 AM / 9 months ago

Turkey 'fed up' with condescending attitude in EU talks: minister

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier shakes hands with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Turkey, November 15, 2016.Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is "fed up" with the condescending attitude of the European Union in the country's accession talks with the bloc, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference with his German counterpart, Cavusoglu said there were legal cases against 4,500 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Germany but only three of them had been sent back to Turkey.

He also said it was up to the Turkish people to decide on the question of reinstating the death penalty, a move which would likely bring an end to the country's accession process.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
