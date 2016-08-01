FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says quite normal for Turkey to summon its diplomat
August 1, 2016 / 10:02 AM / a year ago

Germany says quite normal for Turkey to summon its diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A decision by Turkey's Foreign Ministry to summon the charge d'affaires at the German Embassy is a perfectly normal move in the diplomatic relations between countries, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"This is nothing extraordinary," spokesman Martin Schaefer told a regular government news conference in Berlin, adding that the German ambassador was on holiday. "I don't think it is meant as a reprimand."

The Turkish ministry summoned the charge d'affaires after German authorities prevented Turkey's president from addressing by video link a pro-democracy rally in Cologne.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
