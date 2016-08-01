Germany says quite normal for Turkey to summon its diplomat

BERLIN (Reuters) - A decision by Turkey's Foreign Ministry to summon the charge d'affaires at the German Embassy is a perfectly normal move in the diplomatic relations between countries, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"This is nothing extraordinary," spokesman Martin Schaefer told a regular government news conference in Berlin, adding that the German ambassador was on holiday. "I don't think it is meant as a reprimand."

The Turkish ministry summoned the charge d'affaires after German authorities prevented Turkey's president from addressing by video link a pro-democracy rally in Cologne.