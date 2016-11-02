FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Merkel says alarmed by Turkey's crackdown on press freedom
November 2, 2016 / 2:02 PM / 10 months ago

Merkel says alarmed by Turkey's crackdown on press freedom

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she was alarmed by the Turkish government's crackdown on the press, adding that she doubted the arrest of the editor in chief of an opposition newspaper was in accordance with the rule of law.

"It is extremely alarming to me and the federal government (that) freedom of the press is being curtailed time and again," she said during a news conference with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Amman.

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
