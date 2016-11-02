Merkel says alarmed by Turkey's crackdown on press freedom

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she was alarmed by the Turkish government's crackdown on the press, adding that she doubted the arrest of the editor in chief of an opposition newspaper was in accordance with the rule of law.

"It is extremely alarming to me and the federal government (that) freedom of the press is being curtailed time and again," she said during a news conference with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Amman.