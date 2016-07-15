FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Deputy PM: AK Party government still in charge
July 15, 2016 / 11:03 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Deputy PM: AK Party government still in charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's AK Party is still in charge of the government, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said, after the military said it had seized power in a coup on Friday.

Turkey's military said in a statement earlier on Friday that it had taken power to restore order and democratic rights. President Tayyip Erdogan and other government officials have described the coup as an attempt by a small faction within the military to seize power, saying it would be defeated.

Kurtulmus made his comments on live television.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
