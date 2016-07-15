Turkey's Deputy PM: AK Party government still in charge

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's AK Party is still in charge of the government, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said, after the military said it had seized power in a coup on Friday.

Turkey's military said in a statement earlier on Friday that it had taken power to restore order and democratic rights. President Tayyip Erdogan and other government officials have described the coup as an attempt by a small faction within the military to seize power, saying it would be defeated.

Kurtulmus made his comments on live television.