a year ago
Two Turkish military attaches fled to Italy after coup bid: minister
#World News
August 11, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

Two Turkish military attaches fled to Italy after coup bid: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Two Turkish military attaches based in Greece fled to Italy after being recalled following the July 15 failed coup and Turkish authorities will contact Italian officials for their return, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Cavusoglu told private broadcaster NTV some diplomats were still on the run after Turkey began a purge of troops and officials after the coup bid, during which rogue soldiers commandeered jets and tanks in an attempt to seize power.

He said Ankara was still waiting for an answer from U.S. officials on a Turkish officer on U.S.-based assignment for NATO who is seeking asylum in the United States after being recalled by the government.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and David Dolan; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
