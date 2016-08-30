FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish judge seeks asylum in Greece: news agency
#World News
August 30, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Turkish judge seeks asylum in Greece: news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A 48-year-old Turkish judge has requested political asylum in Greece, claiming persecution by the government of President Tayyip Erdogan, the Athens News Agency said on Tuesday.

Eight Turkish soldiers requested political asylum in Greece in July, fleeing Turkey in a military helicopter after a failed coup attempt. Turkey has since detained thousands of soldiers and half its generals alongside thousands of judges and prosecutors.

The Greek coast guard said only that a Turkish national had been arrested on Tuesday after being rescued along with six migrants from a boat off the Greek island of Chios. It did not give the nationality of the migrants.

The coast guard and police would not comment specifically on the agency report.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Ralph Boulton

