Turkey calls for immediate extradition of all Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday called for the immediate extradition of eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece and sought asylum following a coup attempt in July.

A Greek court earlier this week had ruled that three of the eight could be extradited while the Appeals Court had ruled that three other Turkish soldiers should not be returned home.

Speaking to state-run broadcaster TRT in Brussels, Cavusoglu said all the soldiers were coup plotters. "Our wish is the immediate extradition of these people to Turkey," he said.