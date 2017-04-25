FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek court rules against extradition of three Turkish soldiers
#World News
April 25, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 4 months ago

Greek court rules against extradition of three Turkish soldiers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A Greek court ruled on Tuesday against the extradition of three of eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece last July following a failed coup attempt against the Ankara government.

Greece's top court blocked the extradition of all eight in January, angering Turkey which then issued a second extradition request.

Turkey alleges the men were involved in efforts to overthrow President Tayyip Erdogan and has demanded they be sent back.

Reporting by Constantinos Georgizas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris

