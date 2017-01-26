FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Turkey issues arrest warrants for eight soldiers after Greece rejects extradition: media
#World News
January 26, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 7 months ago

Turkey issues arrest warrants for eight soldiers after Greece rejects extradition: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have issued arrest warrants for the eight soldiers who fled to Greece after a failed coup attempt in Turkey in July, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

The decision by the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's office came directly after Greece's Supreme Court ruled against the extradition of the soldiers, accused by Turkey of being involved in the abortive putsch. The court decision is likely to anger Ankara.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

