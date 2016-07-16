Group close to Gulen denies involvement in Turkey coup bid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S.-based organization close to Turkish Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen denied involvement in Friday's coup attempt against President Tayyip Erdogan.

"We condemn any military intervention in domestic

politics of Turkey," the Alliance for Shared Values group said in a statement.

"Comments by pro-Erdogan circles about the movement are highly irresponsible," it said.

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said in a television interview that members of the movement loyal to Gulen, who lives in Pennsylvania, were involved in the attempted military takeover.