#World News
August 5, 2016 / 1:27 AM / a year ago

U.S.-based cleric Gulen denounces Turkish arrest warrant

U.S. based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 29, 2016.Charles Mostoller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen on Thursday denounced an arrest warrant issued by Turkey's government that accuses him of plotting an attempted coup.

"It is well-documented that the Turkish court system is without judicial independence, so this warrant is yet another example of President (Tayyip) Erdogan's drive for authoritarianism and away from democracy," Gulen, who has denied any involvement in last month's failed coup, said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
