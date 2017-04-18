FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police helicopter carrying 12 crashes in eastern Turkey: security sources
April 18, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 4 months ago

Police helicopter carrying 12 crashes in eastern Turkey: security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Twelve people were killed when a Turkish police helicopter crashed in the eastern province of Tunceli on Tuesday, the local governor's office said, blaming the crash on poor weather conditions.

The helicopter was carrying a judge, seven police officers, one sergeant and three crew members, the Tunceli governor's office said in a statement.

Heavy fog in the region made the rescue operation for the Sikorsky S-70 Black Hawk helicopter difficult, Turkish media reports said.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Isabel Coles

