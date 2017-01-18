FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 243 military members in post-coup probe: Anadolu
January 18, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 7 months ago

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 243 military members in post-coup probe: Anadolu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 243 members of the military in 54 provinces across the country, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday, in a probe following July's failed coup.

Anadolu said the suspects were being sought on suspicion they were using Bylock, an encrypted smartphone messaging app that the government says was used by the network of Fethullah Gulen, the U.S.-based cleric accused by Ankara of orchestrating the attempted coup.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

