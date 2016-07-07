Turkish jets hit Kurdish militant targets in southeast Turkey: sources

DIYARBAKIR (Reuters) - Turkish fighter jets pounded Kurdish militant targets in rural areas of the southeastern province of Sirnak on Thursday, security sources said.

Seven targets, including shelters and caves belonging to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), were destroyed in the Cudi mountains and the Guclukonak district in the air strikes, which followed reconnaissance flights by drones, the sources said.

There was no immediate information on casualties.

Military sources said reconnaissance flights in the area continued while gendarmerie and special forces carried out searches.

Conflict between the autonomy-seeking PKK and the Turkish military flared up last July after the collapse of a ceasefire. Thousands of militants, security force members and civilians have been killed in fighting across the mainly Kurdish southeast since.

The military regularly carries out air strikes against the PKK in rural areas of Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast and in northern Iraq, where the group's leadership is based.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict since the PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies, began its insurgency in 1984.