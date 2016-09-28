FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkey security council to recommend extending state of emergency
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 28, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

Turkey security council to recommend extending state of emergency

Turkish riot police stand guard in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, March 31, 2015.Murad Sezer/File Photo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's National Security Council will propose extending the state of emergency introduced after the failed coup in July, it said on Wednesday, a move expected since President Tayyip Erdogan floated the idea.

Erdogan announced the three-month state of emergency on July 20, saying it would enable authorities to take swift action against those responsible for the putsch, in which a group of rogue soldiers tried to topple the government and killed at least 240 people.

"To take precautions to protect the rights and freedoms of our citizens, our democracy and the principle of the rule of law, it was decided that an extension of the state of emergency should be proposed," the security council said in a statement.

It gave no details on the duration of the proposed extension.

Erdogan had said there would be no obstacle to prolonging the state of emergency beyond the initial three-month period. In the crackdown following the coup, some 100,000 people in the police, civil service, military and judiciary have been sacked or suspended. Another 40,000 people have been detained.

Turkey's Western allies and human rights groups have voiced disquiet about the extent of the crackdown, fearing that Erdogan is using the coup as a pretext to stifle dissent.

The government blames followers of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen for the coup and says the purges are necessary to root out Gulenist influence in the state.

Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999, has denied involvement in the attempted coup and condemned it.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz,; Tuvan Gumrukcu and Akin Aytekin; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.