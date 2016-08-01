FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish Deputy PM says restructuring of intelligence units 'on the agenda'
August 1, 2016 / 9:44 AM / a year ago

Turkish Deputy PM says restructuring of intelligence units 'on the agenda'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is considering the restructuring of its intelligence services, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday after the government announced sweeping changes to the structure of the military over the weekend following a failed coup.

"The restructuring of intelligence units is on the agenda, just like it was for the armed forces," Kurtulmus told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

His comments came after Turkey dismissed nearly 1,400 more members of its armed forces and stacked the top military council with government ministers on Sunday after the July 15-16 coup attempt.

President Tayyip Erdogan wants to bring the national intelligence agency (MIT) and the military General Staff directly under the control of the presidency, Turkish officials have said, though this would require a constitutional amendment for which he would need the support of opposition parties.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
