a year ago
Turkey dismisses 87 members of national intelligence agency: media
#World News
September 27, 2016 / 9:22 AM / a year ago

Turkey dismisses 87 members of national intelligence agency: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have dismissed 87 members of the National Intelligence Agency (MIT), state-run Anadolu agency reported on Tuesday, on suspected links with the U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen blamed by Ankara of organizing a failed coup in July.

Criminal complaints have been filed against 52 of the 87 expelled from public service. A total of 141 MIT personnel had been suspended following the abortive putsch of July 15 and investigations on 100 of them have now been completed, Anadolu said.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
