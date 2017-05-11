FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey warned Wikipedia over content, demands it open office: minister
#First Republic News
May 11, 2017 / 7:43 AM / 3 months ago

Turkey warned Wikipedia over content, demands it open office: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Wikipedia webpage in use on a laptop computer is seen in this photo illustration taken in Washington, January 17, 2012.Gary Cameron

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has warned online encyclopedia Wikipedia, blocked by Ankara two weeks ago, over what it says is content creating a perception that Turkey is supporting terrorist organizations, Turkish Transport Minister Ahmet Arslan said on Thursday.

Turkey's telecommunications watchdog said two weeks ago that access to Wikipedia had been blocked, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed a threat to national security.

Speaking to broadcaster NTV, Arslan demanded Wikipedia open a representative office in Turkey and be eligible to pay tax.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler

