Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) shakes hands with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu after a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, August 12, 2016.

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey wants to buy more natural gas from Iran and has discussed pricing issues, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, adding that Ankara and Tehran should resolve a dispute on gas prices without arbitration.

Cavusoglu made the comment at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif in Ankara. Zarif is on an official visit to Turkey.