Detention of more Turkish journalists part of 'troubling trend': U.S.
July 27, 2016 / 6:54 PM / a year ago

Detention of more Turkish journalists part of 'troubling trend': U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States understands Turkey’s need to hold perpetrators of the recent attempted coup to account but the detention of more journalists is part of a worrisome trend that discourages public discourse, the State Department said on Wednesday.

“We would see this ... as a troubling trend in Turkey where official bodies, law enforcement and judicial, are being used to discourage legitimate political discourse,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told a press briefing.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

