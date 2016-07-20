FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Two members of Turkey's constitutional court arrested: NTV
July 20, 2016 / 6:14 PM / a year ago

Two members of Turkey's constitutional court arrested: NTV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Two members of Turkey's constitutional court were arrested on Wednesday, private broadcaster NTV reported, as purges in the judiciary, military, civil service and education widen in the aftermath of a failed coup.

About 60,000 soldiers, police, judges, civil servants and teachers have been suspended, detained or are under investigation since Friday's attempted coup staged by a faction within the armed forces.

The two constitutional court members were among a group of 113 officials from the judiciary formally arrested on Wednesday, NTV said. Formal charges were also brought against President Tayyip Erdogan's chief aide-de-camp, it said.

The failed putsch and the ensuing purges have seriously unsettled Turkey, a country of nearly 80 million which borders Syria and is a Western ally against Islamic State.

Reporting by Seda Sezer and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones

