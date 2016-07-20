FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey suspends 262 military judges, prosecutors: NTV
#World News
July 20, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

Turkey suspends 262 military judges, prosecutors: NTV

A man makes his way next to a banner reading the names of civilians and policemen who were killed while resisting the coup attempt, on Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2016. The slogan reads "Sovereignty belongs to the nation"Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's defense ministry is investigating all the country's military judges and prosecutors and has suspended 262 of them, private broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday, following an abortive July 15 coup in which at least 232 people were killed.

NTV gave no further information about the moves, part of a wide-ranging purge of state institutions aimed at rooting out supporters of the attempted coup and of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric the government says was behind it.

The cleric, Fethullah Gulen, denies any involvement.

Reporting by Istanbul bureau; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by David Dolan

