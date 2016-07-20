Turkey suspends 262 military judges, prosecutors: NTV

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's defense ministry is investigating all the country's military judges and prosecutors and has suspended 262 of them, private broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday, following an abortive July 15 coup in which at least 232 people were killed.

NTV gave no further information about the moves, part of a wide-ranging purge of state institutions aimed at rooting out supporters of the attempted coup and of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric the government says was behind it.

The cleric, Fethullah Gulen, denies any involvement.