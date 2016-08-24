FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
#World News
August 24, 2016 / 12:38 PM / a year ago

Turkish authorities fire more than 2,800 judges, prosecutors: CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish authorities fired more than 2,800 judges and prosecutors on Wednesday, in the latest purge related to the July 15 coup, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

Turkey has sacked or suspended some 80,000 people from the civil service, judiciary, police and courts following the attempted putsch, which it blames on followers of the U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The government says Gulen's followers spent years infiltrating institutions with the goal of overthrowing the state. The cleric, who has lived in self-imposed exile in rural Pennsylvania since 1999, denies the charge and has condemned the coup.

Reporting by Can Sezer and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Patrick Markey

