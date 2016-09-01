FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkey's judiciary body dismisses 543 judges, prosecutors: TV report
September 1, 2016

Turkey's judiciary body dismisses 543 judges, prosecutors: TV report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The top Turkish judicial board has dismissed 543 more judges and prosecutors, Turkey's NTV television reported, the latest purge of officials suspected of sympathizing with those behind a July 15 failed coup.

The members of the High Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK) has now dismissed about 3,300 judiciary officials since the July 15 putsch. Overall, the Turkish authorities have removed about 80,000 people from public duties, many of those have also been arrested.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Nick Tattersall

