Turkey removes about 8,000 security personnel in latest purge
#World News
September 1, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

Turkey removes about 8,000 security personnel in latest purge

A flag with the picture of Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan is seen during the Democracy and Martyrs Rally, organized by him and supported by ruling AK Party (AKP), oppositions Republican People's Party (CHP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), to protest against failed military coup attempt, in Istanbul, Turkey, August 7, 2016.Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have removed about 8,000 security personnel from duty, the government's official gazette said on Friday, the latest purge of people suspected of having links to those behind a failed coup in July.

Of the personnel removed, it said 7,669 were police and 323 were members of the gendarmerie.

The gazette also said that retired judges and prosecutors would be allowed to return to work if they applied to do so in the next two months, after about 3,300 judiciary officials were dismissed since the July 15 putsch.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay, writing by Edmund Blair, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
