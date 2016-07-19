FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey has demanded arrest of cleric Gulen in U.S.: justice minister
#World News
July 19, 2016 / 10:52 AM / a year ago

Turkey has demanded arrest of cleric Gulen in U.S.: justice minister

Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen is pictured at his residence in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. in this file photo dated September 26, 2013. Courtesy Selahattin Sevi/Zaman Daily via Cihan News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has demanded that the United States arrest Pennsylvania-based cleric Fethullah Gulen because all evidence points to him being the mastermind of an attempted military coup, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Tuesday.

"We have more than enough evidence, more than you could ask for, on Gulen. There is no need to prove the coup attempt, all evidence shows that the coup attempt was organized on his will and orders," Bozdag told reporters outside parliament.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall

