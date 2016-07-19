Turkey has demanded arrest of cleric Gulen in U.S.: justice minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has demanded that the United States arrest Pennsylvania-based cleric Fethullah Gulen because all evidence points to him being the mastermind of an attempted military coup, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Tuesday.

"We have more than enough evidence, more than you could ask for, on Gulen. There is no need to prove the coup attempt, all evidence shows that the coup attempt was organized on his will and orders," Bozdag told reporters outside parliament.