a year ago
Turkish state of emergency aimed at averting a second coup: justice minister
#World News
July 21, 2016 / 11:58 AM / a year ago

Turkish state of emergency aimed at averting a second coup: justice minister

Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave Turkish flags during a pro-government demonstration at Taksim square in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2016.Ammar Awad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's state of emergency is aimed at averting a possible second military coup, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.

Speaking in the Turkish parliament, Bozdag also said citizens would not feel any change in their lives during the state of emergency and that it would not negatively impact the economy or investments.

President Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency late on Wednesday, saying it would enable the authorities to act more swiftly and effectively in bringing to justice those responsible for last Friday's failed military coup.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses, Writing by Seda Sezer, Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
