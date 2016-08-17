FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some 38,000 prisoners to be released under probation scheme reform: minister
August 17, 2016 / 5:43 AM / a year ago

Some 38,000 prisoners to be released under probation scheme reform: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Some 38,000 prisoners jailed in Turkey are to be released under a reform of a "supervised release" scheme announced in a government decree issued on Wednesday, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag wrote on Twitter.

The reform, which will enable many prisoners to leave jail early on probation, was made as the country's prison system, already overstretched, faces the increased burden of 10,000s of people detained in relation to last month's attempted military coup.

Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Dasha Afanasieva

