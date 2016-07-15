Kerry emphasizes 'absolute support' in phone call to Turkish counterpart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday he emphasized the United States' "absolute support" for Turkey's democratically elected, civilian government during a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"I spoke this evening to Foreign Minister Cavusoglu and emphasized the United States' absolute support for Turkey's democratically elected, civilian government and democratic institutions," Kerry said in a statement, adding that Washington viewed the situation in Turkey with the "gravest concern".