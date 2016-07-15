FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry emphasizes 'absolute support' in phone call to Turkish counterpart
July 15, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

Kerry emphasizes 'absolute support' in phone call to Turkish counterpart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday he emphasized the United States' "absolute support" for Turkey's democratically elected, civilian government during a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"I spoke this evening to Foreign Minister Cavusoglu and emphasized the United States' absolute support for Turkey's democratically elected, civilian government and democratic institutions," Kerry said in a statement, adding that Washington viewed the situation in Turkey with the "gravest concern".

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
