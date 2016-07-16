U.S. expects cooperation with Turkey will continue, even as it deals with crisis

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Turkey is a committed partner in the coalition against Islamic State militants and the United States expects that cooperation will continue, even as the Ankara government deals with its current crisis, a spokesman for U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday.

A Pentagon spokesman said earlier that the United States was working with Turkish officials to resume air operations at Turkey's Incirlik air base "as soon as possible" after the Turkish government closed its airspace to military aircraft after a coup attempt.

Incirlik is a key base for air operations against Islamic State.

"Turkey is a NATO ally and remains a committed partner in the coalition against ISIL," a spokesman for Kerry said. "We expect that cooperation will continue, even as the government deals with this crisis."