Kerry backs justice for Turkey plotters but urges calm
July 18, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

Kerry backs justice for Turkey plotters but urges calm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The United States supports Turkish efforts to bring those involved in the weekend's attempted coup to justice but urges the government to uphold the rule of law, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday.

"We stand squarely on the side of the elected leadership in Turkey," he told a news conference after meeting EU counterparts in Brussels. "But we also firmly urge the government of Turkey to maintain calm and stability throughout the country.

"We also urge the government of Turkey to uphold the highest standards of respect for the nation's democratic institutions and the rule of law. We will certainly support bringing the perpetrators of the coup to justice but we also caution against a reach that goes well beyond that."

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

