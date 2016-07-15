FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 15, 2016 / 11:03 PM / a year ago

Kremlin says gravely concerned about events in Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said it was gravely concerned about events in Turkey, and that it had instructed officials to help Russian nationals in Turkey return home at the earliest opportunity.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that President Vladimir Putin was being kept constantly updated on the situation in Turkey, where the government has said a military coup attempt is underway.

Peskov said events were moving too fast to fully understand what was happening, but he said Russia was concerned and wanted to see Turkey return to the path of stability and order, and for there to be a lawful outcome.

He said that, whoever was now in charge in Turkey, it was incumbent on them to ensure the safety of Russian nationals.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe

