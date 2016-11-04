FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Turkey jails leaders of pro-Kurdish opposition pending trial: court officials
November 4, 2016 / 2:10 PM / 10 months ago

Turkey jails leaders of pro-Kurdish opposition pending trial: court officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkish authorities ordered the co-leaders of Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) to be formally arrested pending trial on Friday, court officials said, after they were detained in a terrorism-related investigation.

The detentions of Figen Yuksekdag, HDP co-chairwoman, and Selahattin Demirtas, the party's other leader, in overnight raids early on Friday drew condemnation from European leaders and rights groups.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Nick Tattersall

