Turkey jails leaders of pro-Kurdish opposition pending trial: court officials

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkish authorities ordered the co-leaders of Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) to be formally arrested pending trial on Friday, court officials said, after they were detained in a terrorism-related investigation.

The detentions of Figen Yuksekdag, HDP co-chairwoman, and Selahattin Demirtas, the party's other leader, in overnight raids early on Friday drew condemnation from European leaders and rights groups.