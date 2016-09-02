FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb hits military vehicle in Turkey's southeast: security sources
September 2, 2016 / 12:03 PM / a year ago

Bomb hits military vehicle in Turkey's southeast: security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - A blast from a roadside bomb hit a passing military vehicle near the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir on Friday and the Kurdish militant PKK was suspected to be behind the attack, security sources said.

At least one soldier was wounded, Dogan news agency reported. Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast has been hit with waves of violence following the collapse last year of a ceasefire between the state and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The explosion followed violence elsewhere in Turkey's southeast on Friday that left five security personnel and 20 Kurdish militants dead.

Writing by Can Sezer and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
