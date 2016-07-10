Four Turkish soldiers killed in southeast bomb blast: sources

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - A roadside bomb planted by Kurdish militants ripped through a military vehicle in southeast Turkey on Sunday, killing four soldiers, security sources said, the third bomb attack in the region in 24 hours.

The explosion occurred on the road between Semdinli and Aktutun in Hakkari province, along the border with Iraq, the sources said. Army border units were put on alert and an air-backed operation was launched to find those responsible.