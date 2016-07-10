FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four Turkish soldiers killed in southeast bomb blast: sources
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 10, 2016 / 11:18 AM / a year ago

Four Turkish soldiers killed in southeast bomb blast: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - A roadside bomb planted by Kurdish militants ripped through a military vehicle in southeast Turkey on Sunday, killing four soldiers, security sources said, the third bomb attack in the region in 24 hours.

The explosion occurred on the road between Semdinli and Aktutun in Hakkari province, along the border with Iraq, the sources said. Army border units were put on alert and an air-backed operation was launched to find those responsible.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Adrian Croft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.