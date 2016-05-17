FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kurdish militant PKK claims responsibility for car bomb in Istanbul
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 17, 2016 / 3:13 PM / a year ago

Kurdish militant PKK claims responsibility for car bomb in Istanbul

Police forensic experts examine the scene (R) following a vehicle explosion near a military facility in Istanbul, Turkey, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), an illegal armed group waging an insurgency in Turkey, on Tuesday said it carried out a May 12 car bomb attack that wounded seven people in Istanbul.

A parked car exploded on a boulevard in the outlying Sancaktepe district as a bus carrying Turkish military personnel passed by. A civilian driver was among those hurt, the army said at the time.

The PKK, deemed a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union and Turkey, claimed responsibility for the attack on its website. The group has waged an armed campaign against the state since 1984, and violence has reached its worst levels since the PKK abandoned a ceasefire in July.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

