Turkey jails two more of the pro-Kurdish MPs detained on Friday: TVs

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish authorities ordered the formal arrest of two more pro-Kurdish lawmakers on Friday, pending trial in a terrorism-related investigation in the southeastern Sirnak province, television channels reported.

Leyla Birlik and Nursel Aydogan were among around a dozen of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers to be detained on Friday over the investigations.

Earlier on Friday, lawmaker Idris Baluken was also formally arrested.