10 months ago
Turkey jails two more of the pro-Kurdish MPs detained on Friday: TVs
November 4, 2016 / 1:11 PM / 10 months ago

Turkey jails two more of the pro-Kurdish MPs detained on Friday: TVs

Riot police stand guard in front of a courthouse during a gathering to protest against the arrest of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers, in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, November 4, 2016.Sertac Kayar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish authorities ordered the formal arrest of two more pro-Kurdish lawmakers on Friday, pending trial in a terrorism-related investigation in the southeastern Sirnak province, television channels reported.

Leyla Birlik and Nursel Aydogan were among around a dozen of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers to be detained on Friday over the investigations.

Earlier on Friday, lawmaker Idris Baluken was also formally arrested.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

