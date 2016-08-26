FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkey's resolve to fight militants increased by latest blast: president
August 26, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Turkey's resolve to fight militants increased by latest blast: president

Turkish army tanks and military personal are stationed in Karkamis on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 25, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey's resolve to battle militants would only increase after Friday's attack on a police headquarters in the southeast of the country that he blamed on the outlawed militant group Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Turkey was battling militants "at home and abroad", the president said in a statement, two days after Turkey launched an incursion against Islamic State and Kurdish militia fighters in Syria.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Nick Tattersall; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by David Dolan

