Turkey's Erdogan says largest ever operations underway against Kurdish militants

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is conducting the largest operations in its history against Kurdish militants in its southeast and the removal of civil servants with links to them is a key element of the fight, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Steps were being taken to purge supporters of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in public institutions, Erdogan said in a speech to provincial governors in Ankara. He added that Turkey's incursion into northern Syria was going to continue.