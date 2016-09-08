FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan says largest ever operations underway against Kurdish militants

Bullets lie next to a gun at a Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) check point, a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan WorkersÕ Party (PKK), in the village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 30, 2016.Goran Tomasevic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is conducting the largest operations in its history against Kurdish militants in its southeast and the removal of civil servants with links to them is a key element of the fight, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Steps were being taken to purge supporters of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in public institutions, Erdogan said in a speech to provincial governors in Ankara. He added that Turkey's incursion into northern Syria was going to continue.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Humeyra Pamuk and Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler

