Demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a protest against the arrest of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers, in Ankara, Turkey, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

BERLIN German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday requested that the charge d'affaires in the Turkish embassy be summoned to the ministry for discussions about Turkey's arrests of Kurdish opposition lawmakers, the ministry said.

"The overnight arrests of politicians and lawmakers from the Kurdish HDP (Peoples' Democratic Party) represent a further drastic intensification of the situation in the eyes of the foreign minister," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said no one questioned Ankara's right to respond to the failed coup attempt of July 15. "But that cannot be a justification for silencing or even imprisoning the political opposition," the statement said.

