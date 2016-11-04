FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Turkish governor confirms southeast attack was caused by car bomb
#World News
November 4, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 10 months ago

Turkish governor confirms southeast attack was caused by car bomb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - A blast that wounded dozens of people in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir on Friday was caused by a car bomb, the provincial governor's office said, adding Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants were believed to be responsible.

It said in a written statement that the blast occurred around 8 am (0500 GMT) near a police facility in the Baglar district of Diyarbakir, the largest city in the mainly Kurdish southeast.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
