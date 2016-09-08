FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish governor denies municipal shake-up in Kurdish southeast
#World News
September 8, 2016 / 3:29 PM / a year ago

Turkish governor denies municipal shake-up in Kurdish southeast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The governor of the Turkish province of Diyarbakir on Thursday denied reports that government administrators had been appointed to run two of its municipalities, replacing a pro-Kurdish party.

"Reports on the taking over of two mayor's offices in Diyarbakir do not reflect the truth. There has not been such an appointment at this stage. If there is an appointment, a statement will be made," the governor's office said in a statement.

Security officials, the private Dogan news agency, and the state-run Anadolu agency earlier said the government appointed the administrators to replace a pro-Kurdish party because of alleged support for Kurdish militants. Diyarbakir is a province in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast.

Reporting by Daren Butler and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

